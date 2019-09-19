Telus partners with AT&T to expand LTE-M coverage in the United States

Telus, like Rogers and Bell, has also partnered with U.S. telecom carrier AT&T for a “reciprocal” agreement to extend LTE-M coverage to the Internet of Things business customers.
The partnership will allow these customers in the U.S. roaming access on Telus’ LTE-M network in Canada, and Canadian customers will be able to do the same when travelling in the U.S.
“By collaborating with the international carrier community to activate LTE-M roaming, Telus further enables more applications and IoT devices that are built to travel, like health wearables and remote asset monitors,” a release from the Vancouver-based carrier said.
Michael Cihra, Telus’ vice-president of IoT said that this was a “boon for Telus IoT customers.”
“Allowing them to easily extend their footprint to the United States and unlocking a tremendous amount of business potential in the process,” he said in a release.
More recently, Telus opened up its IoT Shop for Canadian businesses.
LTE-M, or Long Term Evolution category M1, is specifically designed to connect IoT devices to the internet. It provides the ability to have low power devices operate for years without the requirement to recharge batteries.
Rogers and Bell both made similar announcements, while Rogers is the first carrier to launch Narrow-Band Internet of Things, which “allows stationary IoT devices and sensors to send and receive small amounts of data over long distance, with very low power requirements.”
Source: Telus
