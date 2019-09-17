BlackBerry and L-Spark accelerate next Canadian tech startups

BlackBerry and L-Spark have announced a new phase to their joint accelerator program to support Canadian tech startups.
The program specifically focuses on startups producing technology related to vehicle connected services and vehicle cloud connectivity.
Startups selected to join the next accelerator program will be provided with free licenses and training on BlackBerry QNX technology. This platform powers many critical embedded systems around the world, including surgical robots, nuclear power plants and traffic lights.
The first cohort of the program saw seven companies create technologies related to device security, sensor fusion, analytics and more.
In the program’s second phase, BlackBerry is looking for more small- and medium-sized startups. Applications are open until October 21st, 2019.
