Nintendo holding North American online Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournament this weekend

Nintendo will host a Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournament in North America this weekend.
The tournament will be open exclusively to North America Nintendo Switch Online subscribers and run on Sunday, September 22nd from 1pm to 11pm ET.
The top eight racers will take home prizes of 2,500 Gold Points (or $25), which can be redeemed towards Switch games.
Altogether, the tournament will be featiure 24, 150cc-level races. All vehicles and items are fair game, although smart steering will be disabled. Every fourth match will see players facing a new set of racers.
To enter, type in ‘2093-5045-4827’ into the ‘Search by Code’ field in the Tournaments menu of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
This is Nintendo’s latest effort to grow its Switch Online community. In August, the Japanese gaming giant offered a free full trial of Mario Tennis Aces exclusively to Switch Online subscribers. Last week, the company launched free SNES games to Switch Online, which previously only offered NES games for free.
Source: Nintendo
