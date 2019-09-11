Learn Photoshop for photo editing and graphic design with this $132 bundle

Adobe Photoshop is an industry standard for photo editing, which is why it’s used for photographers and graphic designers all around the world. However, the downside to its wealth of tools and features means it can be intimidating to those who are new to photo editing. Luckily, this Photoshop course by Shaw Academy will guide you through every step of the way for just $131.63.
The Complete Photoshop Diploma Bundle is an online course that will help you get the most out of Photoshop. Its tutorials cover a wide range of topics, including navigation through Photoshop’s interface and advanced techniques using tools such as Color Range and Focus Range. Other lessons include how to enhance your photos with layers, scale, automation, smart objects, and filters. Finally, each of the lessons includes practice assignments and quizzes so that you can train your skills and become Photoshop-proficient in no time.
Photoshop can be quite daunting for beginner photo editors, but the Complete Photoshop Diploma Bundle will get you up to speed for $131.63 CAD [$99.99 USD], or 33% off.
