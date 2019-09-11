Rogers now lets you trade in your phone online or over the phone

Rogers is making it easier for customers to trade-in their device by offering more channels like online and over the phone trade-in.
In the past, Rogers only allowed customers to take part in its Trade-Up program in-store.
According to Rogers’ community forums page, customers will now be able to call customer care at 1-888-764-3771 or visit its trade-up website. Customers will then get a package sent to them with shipping instructions and a label to mail in their device at no cost.
On the phone, or online, customers will be able to get a quote for the value of their device and your quote will be valid for 30 days. After you get a quote and you accept, Rogers will send a prepaid shipping kit, the forum post indicated.
“Recent models with a functioning, non-cracked screen (dark spots or blemishes free) get the best trade-in value,” the post said.
The post also added that Rogers currently has an ongoing minimum $100 Rogers Trade-Up offer for 2-year agreements on hardware upgrades and new activations. “This means that if the quote you get is less than $100, you’ll get the $100 minimum towards the purchase of your new phone.”
“Simply trade in your eligible old phone, and get up to $500 towards a new one when you upgrade to or activate a new smartphone on a 2-year Rogers Infinite plan,” Rogers said, adding that this specific offer is only available in-store only.
Source: Rogers
