Electrify Canada’s first EV charger is about to be up and running

Volkswagen-owned Electrify Canada is on the verge of opening the first EV charger for its Canadian charging network in the Greater Toronto Area.
This charger is the first of 32 stations the company plans to build across Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia. The company plans to hold a ‘First Charge’ event in late September at the Toronto Premium Outlets which is in Halton Hills.
Electrify Canada is using DC 350kW Fast Chargers for its network, which means it could potentially provide 30km of power per minute of charge. That is, if the vehicle that’s plugged into it supports the higher kW standard.
For vehicles that don’t support the 350kW, the charger can scale down to 150 kW and everything in between. The station is compatible with both CCS and CHAdeMO charging ports.
One of the more advanced features that the company is using is called a ‘cooled-cable’ which is needed to transfer the massive amount of power this station uses.
Electrify Canda plans to announce the remaining 31 station locations at a later date.
Comments