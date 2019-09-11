Google Pixel 4 XL leaks show Motion Sense features and specs

The Google Pixel 4 XL is the talk of the town with the phone getting continuously leaked. Today we’re already seeing new Pixel 4 XL leaks, the first one coming in the form of the device’s specifications.
In new hi-resolution pictures leaked online by @fenibook on the China-based social microblogging site Weibo, it shows the phone’s specs. It mentions a 6.23-inch display, 19:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate and a pixel resolution of 3,040 x 1440 and 540 pixels per inch.
At the bottom, the phone shows RAM size at 5.5GB meaning Google will round it up to 6GB.
In a previous sketchy leak shared by 91mobiles, it showcased the phone will sport a Snapdragon 855 chipset, not the latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset.
One of the other leaked pictures indicates that Google will bring back its ‘Trusted Face’ feature that it got rid of in its older Pixels. Considering the device sports specific face recognition hardware, this is hardly a surprise.
Another video leaked by This is Tech Today showcases a little bit more of the device’s Soli Radar chipset.
Motion Sense will be able to silence interruptions and skip songs.
Additionally, the handset will have a “Show display when nearby” feature with Ambient Display, which seems like the handset will only show its Ambient screen whenever the user is nearby their device. This can potentially increase the battery life on the Pixel 4 XL.
Skipp the video to 13:10 to see the latest leaks because before that it only shows previously covered leaks.
Source: @Fenibook (Weibo), This is Tech Today
Comments