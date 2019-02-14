News
PREVIOUS|

Volkswagen’s ‘Electrify Canada’ announces plan to build 32 EV charging stations across Canada

Feb 14, 2019

2:36 PM EST

0 comments

Electrify Canada, a new partnership between Volkswagen Group Canada and Electrify America, plans to build an electric vehicle charging network across Canada.

This project is an offshoot of Electrify America, which itself is a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Automotive Group. Like its counterpart here in Canada, Electrify America is building an EV charging network across the U.S.

Electrify Canada stations will offer both CHAdeMO and CCS charging ports. The ports will provide DC charging speeds of 50, 150 or 350 kW, enabling them to support a wide range of modern electric vehicles. Each station will also be capable of texting car owners with the status of their vehicle’s charge.

At the moment, the organization plans to build 32 stations in southern Britsh Columbia, Ontario and Quebec. Construction is set to start in Q2 2019.

This marks the second major EV charging announcement in one week. On Wednesday, Petro-Canada announced plans to build a Canada-wide charging network along the Trans-Canada Highway.

Source: Electrify Canada

Related Articles

News

Jan 22, 2019

4:30 PM EST

Petro-Canada brings EV chargers to Milton, Ontario gas station

News

Jan 15, 2019

3:12 PM EST

Volkswagen, Ford partnership could lead to EV, autonomous vehicle alliance: report

News

Dec 24, 2018

12:32 PM EST

Bugatti shows off custom 3D-printed brake caliper

News

Jan 16, 2019

2:15 PM EST

Tesla releases new charger to simplify home charging

Comments