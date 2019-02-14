Electrify Canada, a new partnership between Volkswagen Group Canada and Electrify America, plans to build an electric vehicle charging network across Canada.
This project is an offshoot of Electrify America, which itself is a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Automotive Group. Like its counterpart here in Canada, Electrify America is building an EV charging network across the U.S.
Electrify Canada stations will offer both CHAdeMO and CCS charging ports. The ports will provide DC charging speeds of 50, 150 or 350 kW, enabling them to support a wide range of modern electric vehicles. Each station will also be capable of texting car owners with the status of their vehicle’s charge.
At the moment, the organization plans to build 32 stations in southern Britsh Columbia, Ontario and Quebec. Construction is set to start in Q2 2019.
This marks the second major EV charging announcement in one week. On Wednesday, Petro-Canada announced plans to build a Canada-wide charging network along the Trans-Canada Highway.
Source: Electrify Canada
Comments