Vancouver-based national carrier Telus is launching a workshop for teenagers to build a “healthy relationship with technology.”
The Telus Wise happiness workshop is offered free of charge to students that are in grades 9 through 12, a press release said. It will teach young adolescents skills and best practices “for ensuring mental resilience and well-being in our digital world.”
Telus will also teach tips in the workshops such as “taking occasional digital breaks, being aware of limiting social comparisons that can get in the way of our happiness and practicing the Joy of Missing Out (JOMO) as opposed to the Fear of Missing Out (FOMO),” Telus said.
Psychologists and professors from the psychology department at McGill University in Montreal and Yale University in Connecticut, developed the workshops, the release noted.
It also indicated that the workshops will be available in English and French, and available online and in-person. Students can complete the workshops individually, or as a group, Telus added.
“The recent launch of the Telus Wise happiness workshop is a testament to Telus’ ongoing commitment to empower Canadians of all ages to be safe and responsible online,” Nimmi Kanji, director of Telus Wise, said in a press release.
Source: Telus
