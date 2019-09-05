Drone Delivery Canada opens ‘first of its kind’ operations centre in Ontario

Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) has opened a new commercial operations centre in Vaughan, Ontario.
According to the company, the “first of its kind globally” location spans 16,000 square feet and is capable of managing 1,500 drones.
With the facility, DDC aims to charge customers a licensing fee of $10,000 per drone, per route, per month.
DDC says its first paying customer is a large multi-national corporation that it will reveal soon.
The launch of the new facility follows an exclusive 10 year deal with Air Canada that will see the airline market DDC’s drone operations.
Source: Drone Delivery Canada
