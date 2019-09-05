News
Android 10 on OnePlus 7 Pro adds more camera modes

There are only a few tweaks, but they open up a world of possibilities

Sep 5, 2019

4:08 PM EDT

0 comments

Now that the open beta for Android 10 is available on OnePlus 7 devices, users have discovered a few new camera modes.

The update allows users to use the wide-angle lens and the telephoto zoom in more shooting modes with the OnePlus 7 Pro.

That means you can take wide-angle ‘Nightscape’ shots and videos, as well as the three times zoom when recording video.

You can download the Android 10 beta update on your OnePlus 7 Pro by following this guide. 

Additionally, the Android update also added a desktop mode on OnePlus phones. 

Via: Android Authority

