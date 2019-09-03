Netflix might be releasing more shows on a weekly basis

You might soon no longer be able to binge shows on Netflix, as the streaming reportedly has plans to release some series on a weekly basis.
According to ComicBook, the next season of The Great British Baking Show will be the first show to be released on a weekly basis. This show is not available in Canada, but according to Complex, only one episode is available to watch and the rest have specific release dates.
Netflix’s Rhythm & Flow, a musical competition show, will also be released in weekly installments, Complex indicated.
The article indicated that the first four episodes will be available on October 9th, and then episodes five to seven will be available on October 16th. Episodes eight to ten will air on October 23, Complex said.
Netflix says that for these shows, having a weekly release will keep the winner of Rhythm & Flow a surprise, according to Complex.
“We’re trying something new! But not happening with more shows than that,” Netflix said in a statement to the publication.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Netflix Canada to learn if these weekly installments will be implemented with more Netflix Originals.
Netflix has a partnership with the CW, where shows like Riverdale, The Flash and Black Lightning are released on a weekly basis.
