PlayStation Store flash sale offers up to 90 percent off dozens of games

Sony has kicked off a PlayStation Store flash sale that coincides with Labour Day weekend.
Now, PlayStation 4 gamers can get up to 90 percent off nearly 50 PlayStation 4 titles, including:
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — $37.49 (regularly $49.99)
- Degrees of Separation — $2.69 (regularly $26.99)
- Hitman 2 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- MLB The Show 19 — $29.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection (includes Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight, Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight and Persona 4: Dancing All Night!) — $64.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Sega Genesis Classics — $23.99 (regularly $39.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition — $20.09 (regularly $66.99)
It’s worth noting that Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled is a relatively recent release, having only come out in the latter half of June. The game was also developed by Quebec City-based Beenox and has just Spyro the Dragon as a new racer.
The full list of PlayStation Store flash sale offers can be found here. The flash sale ends on September 2nd.
Meanwhile, the August summer sale continues until September 3rd.
Image credit: Activision
