Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has been hacked

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s (@jack) account on the social network has been hacked by a group called the ‘Chuckle Squad.’
The tweets and retweets from Dorsey’s account are being deleted now, but they were both odd and offensive.
The Verge reports that this seems to be the same hacker group that gained access to a variety of notable YouTube creators’ Twitter account earlier this year.
Twitter is currently investigating the hack.
We're aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened.
— Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 30, 2019
Source: Jack Dorsey
