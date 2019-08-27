Google might roll out Android 10 to Pixel phones on September 3rd

Google might be rolling out Android 10 to Pixel devices on September 3rd.
According to a report from PhoneArena, two Google Support agents indicated that the new Android OS will be hitting Pixel devices at the beginning of next month.
While Google is rolling the new OS to Pixel phones, it will likely still be a while before it arrives on other Android devices.
HMD Global is the only company that has indicated it will begin rolling out the new OS sometime in the fourth quarter of this year for the Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7.1 smartphones.
It’s likely that other smartphone manufacturers will reveal when they plan to roll the OS out to their devices in the coming weeks.
Google recently revealed plans to ditch Android’s longrunning dessert naming scheme for numbers.
Source: PhoneArena Via: Android Central
