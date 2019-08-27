Porsche is beefing up the reputation of its upcoming Taycan four-door all-electric sports car before it even launches by bragging about the vehicle’s time around the Nürburgring.
To get down to the nitty-gritty, it took the car seven minutes and 42 seconds to go around the 20.6 km Nordschleife loop, which is part of the Nürburgring race track, located in the town of Nürburg, Germany.
While this is still an impressive feat, The Verge notes that it’s not really faster than a lot of other high-end cars that have taken the challenge in the past.
Specifically, a modified Porsche 911 GT2 RS is the all-time record holder with a lap time of 6:40.33, according to FastestLaps.com.
Overall, the Taycan sits somewhere around the 100th fastest car to have ever taken the ring.
That’s not anything to be ashamed of, and the company has set a speedy precedent for other manufacturers to attempt to beat in the future.
We’ve only gotten a few glimpses of the Taycan’s exterior and interior so far, so all eyes will be on Porsche when it reveals the car to the world in September.
Source: Porsche,(1), FastestLaps.com, The Verge
Comments