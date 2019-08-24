Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in September 2019

Next month, CBC is set to bring back many of its popular shows, including Murdoch Mysteries and Battle of the Blades. These will air concurrently on TV and the CBC Gem streaming service.
Here’s a breakdown of what’s coming to Gem in September:
September 6th
- Documentary Now! (mockumentary, 7 episodes at 60 minutes each) — all episodes streaming
- Fubar (drama, 2002, directed by Michael Dowse) [Canadian film]
- The Victim (drama, four episodes at 60 minutes each) – all episodes streaming
- Travel Man: 48 Hours In…(two seasons of four episodes at 30 minutes each)
September 13th
- Don’t Talk to Irene (comedy, 2017, directed by Pat Mills) [Canadian film]
September 14th
- Into Invisible Light (drama, 2018, directed by Shelagh Carter) [Canadian film]
- Maudie (drama/biography, 2016, directed by Aisling Walsh) [Canadian film]
September 16th
- Murdoch Mysteries Season 13 premiere (18 episodes at 60 minutes each)
September 19th
- Battle of the Blades Season 5 (sports competition, one 2-hour special, six other episodes at 60 minutes each)
September 20th
- Closet Monster (drama, 2015, directed by Stephen Dunn) [Canadian film]
September 20th
- Cosmopolis (drama, 2012, directed by David Cronenberg) [Canadian film]
As a tease for the future, CBC released a preview of some of the titles that will hit Gem in October:
- Special collection: Halloween
- Season 2 of Documentary Now!
- The F Word (starring Daniel Radcliffe, Zoe Kazan, and Adam Driver) [Canadian film]
- Darkly comedic Israeli drama called Stockholm
It’s important to note that CBC’s full fall lineup of shows will stream on CBC Gem. We’ve only listed a few of them here. The full list can be found here.
Meanwhile, August’s lineup of CBC Gem content can be found here.
CBC Gem is available on a variety of platforms, including the web, Android and iOS, Apple TV and Google Chromecast. Content is free to watch with ads, with an ad-free version available for $4.99 CAD/month.
Image credit: CBC
