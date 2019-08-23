Google Store offering big deals on Pixel 3 XL, Pixelbook, Home and more

As the back-to-school draws near, Google is offering many of its products on sale at its Canadian online store.
Two noteworthy deals include over $300 off the original prices of Pixel 3 and Pixelbook. Other items include the Google Home and Nest Hub.
Here’s a list of all the products on sale:
Phones
- Pixel 3 for $599 (previously $999)
- Pixel 3 XL for $729 (previously $1,129)
Laptop and Accessories
- 256GB Pixelbook with Intel Core i5 and 8GB RAM for $1,249 (previously $1,599)
- 512GB Pixelbook with Intel Core i7 and 16GM RAM for $1,749 (previously $2,099)
- Pixelbook Accessories bundle, which includes sleeve, pen, pen replacement tips and AIAIAI Tracks Headphones 2.0 Black for $279 ($359 altogether)
Smart Home devices
- Google Home Mini for $35 (previously $79)
- Google Home for $99 (previously $129)
- Google Nest Hub for $99 (previously $169)
- Google Home Max for $299 (previously $399)
- Google Wifi one-pack for $159 (previously $179)
- Google Wifi three-pack for $369 (previously $439)
- Nest Cam Indoor three-pack for $522 (previously $747)
- Nest Thermostat E and Nest Temperature Sensor bundle for $263 ($278 altogether)
- Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation and Nest Temperature Sensor bundle for $353 ($378 altogether)
Google also offering a free Google Home Mini if you buy a Nest Thermostat or Thermostat E.
Source: Google Store
