Google Store offering big deals on Pixel 3 XL, Pixelbook, Home and more

Save up to $400 on the Pixel 3 and $350 off the Pixelbook

Aug 23, 2019

11:51 AM EDT

As the back-to-school draws near, Google is offering many of its products on sale at its Canadian online store.

Two noteworthy deals include over $300 off the original prices of Pixel 3 and Pixelbook. Other items include the Google Home and Nest Hub.

Here’s a list of all the products on sale:

Phones

Laptop and Accessories

Smart Home devices

Google also offering a free Google Home Mini if you buy a Nest Thermostat or Thermostat E.

Source: Google Store

