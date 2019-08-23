Explore, expand, exploit, and exterminate in Civ 6: Gathering Storm for $27

Unfortunately, we were born too late to conquer the world. Luckily, video games allow us to escape the confines of realism and to live out our outlandish fantasies. For example, if you want to guide your people from antiquity up to the modern era as a vast, continent-spanning empire, then Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is perfect for you, and you can get the Gathering Storm expansion now for 33% off!
Civ 6’s Gathering Storm expansion introduces tons of new features that enrich the base game. Not only will you get new civilizations, leaders, and world wonders, but new events such as natural disasters can cause major impacts on how you build your empire. Additionally, you’re given more diplomatic choices when dealing with rival nations thanks to the World Congress feature.
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm’s new features offers your nations countless new ways to explore, expand, exploit, and exterminate. You can play Gathering Storm on Mac through Steam for $26.63 CAD [$19.99 USD], or 33% off.
