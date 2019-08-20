Public Mobile is showing love to its customers by offering them 1GB of data for free.
Any customer with Public Mobile account activated before August 19th at 11:59pm ET will receive 1GB of bonus add-on data.
The data matches the speed the customer currently has already in their allotment. If the client doesn’t already have data the 1GB will default to 3G speeds.
Customers must keep their account active until at least September 4th.
All eligible customers will receive a text on August 23rd confirming that they’re on the list. Then within two weeks, the customer gets their free 1GB of data. Customers will also receive a text when they get the 1GB of data.
This free 1GB of data offer follows Public Mobile’s recent rebranding.
Source: Public Mobile Via: iPhone in Canada
Comments