ISED calls for data on internet speeds, asks Canadians to take CIRA Performance Test

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) is asking Canadians for help in gathering data on high-speed internet.
In a recent tweet (seen below), ISED asked for Canadians to take a two-minute speed test to provide data.
To conduct the test, ISED is using the Canadian Internet Registration Authority’s (CIRA) Performance Test to help inform the government’s Universal Broadband Fund. The test will examine a home’s internet connection, CIRA said in an email.
The Universal Broadband Fund was first announced in Budget 2019 and intends to focus on “extending ‘backbone’ infrastructure to underserved communities.” The rollout of the fund has not yet been announced.
CIRA’s vice-president of product development, Dave Chiswell, said in a recent press release that the group was very excited to be partnering with the government on the initiative.
“We are very happy that the government has partnered with CIRA to ask Canadians for feedback on their internet connection. High-quality internet service has never been more important to Canada’s rural communities, yet too many gaps remain,” Chiswell said.
“Our Internet Performance Test is one of the most advanced internet tests available — it collects a broad range of connection data and allows testers to provide written feedback on the quality of their service. CIRA’s vision for a truly connected Canada is one where every Canadian has access to a high-speed internet connection regardless of where they live.”
The government is also using this research to get 100 percent of Canadians connected to high-speed internet by 2030.
Rural Economic Development Minister Bernadette Jordan recently revealed her Connectivity Strategy, which also includes more ways the government intends to invest in the rollout.
After completing the speed test, the government is also welcoming “feedback via email about internet service availability.”
