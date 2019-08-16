YouTube to allow everyone to watch YouTube Originals for free

YouTube says it’s opening up YouTube Original content published after September 24th, 2019 to non-Premium users for free, but watchers will have to sit through online ads and a less convenient showtime schedule.
Here is the statement sent to Android Central:
“New YouTube Originals series, movies, and live events released after September 24, 2019 will be made available to non-members to watch for free, with ads. For series, members will get immediate access to every episode of a new season, while non-members will have to wait for each new episode to be released.”
If you’re a YouTube Premium subscriber, you will continue to enjoy privileges like offline playback, Picture-in-Picture mode (background playback), YouTube Music Premium, and exclusive access to a vast catalog of original shows posted before September 24th.
YouTube also mentions that paid subscribers may also watch the director’s cuts and bonus footages for most of the YouTube Originals content.
Source: Android Central
