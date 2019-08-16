News
PREVIOUS|

Microsoft investigating Surface CPU and Wi-Fi issues following recent update

Aug 16, 2019

3:30 PM EDT

0 comments

Surface Pro 6 Type Cover

Microsoft says it’s working to fix CPU and Wi-Fi issues that have been affecting some Surface devices following a recent update.

Over the past several days, Surface users have taken to Reddit to report that their devices’ processors have been throttled to 400MHz. According to TechRepublic, the issue stems from an Intel CPU flag being locked on by mistake as part of the latest Surface firmware update.

Speaking to TechRepublic, Microsoft confirmed it’s “aware of some customers reporting a scenario with their Surface Books where CPU speeds are slowed,” and is “quickly working to address via a firmware update.”

Redditors have also pointed out that the latest Marvel Wi-Fi driver (included in Microsoft’s August 1st Surface firmware updates) is preventing some devices from connecting to 5GHz wireless networks.  In the Surface forums, a moderator claims Microsoft is “working on an update.”

It remains to be seen when both issues will be resolved.

Source: TechRepublic Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Jun 24, 2019

11:32 AM EDT

Microsoft’s dual-screen Surface ‘Centaurus’ might run Android apps

News

Aug 12, 2019

5:10 PM EDT

Microsoft says it may release future Xbox games on Nintendo and Sony platforms

News

Jul 9, 2019

3:28 PM EDT

Microsoft Canada offering up to $350 off Surface devices for back to school

News

Aug 1, 2019

11:03 AM EDT

Microsoft got a guy named Mac Book to say bad things about Macbooks

Comments