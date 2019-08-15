Bell, Rogers and Telus tie for Canada’s most trusted carrier: survey

BrandSpark’s 2019 edition of Canadian Shopper Study says the ‘Big Three’ of Canadian carriers — Bell, Rogers and Telus — are tied for the country’s overall most trusted Cellular Network Provider.
Every year, the market research firm publishes its survey that looks at the brands that Canadians trust the most.
However, the results were more mixed in terms of specific regions in Canada this year.
Telus was voted the most trusted Cellular Network Provider in Western Canada, while Rogers was named
Ontario’s most trusted Cellular Network Provider and Bell claimed Atlantic Canada’s most trusted Cellular Network Provider title. Meanwhile, Quebecor’s Vidéotron was Québec’s most trusted Cellular Network Provider.
Outside of most trusted Cellular Network Provider, Telus flanker brand Koodo Mobile was named Canada’s most trusted Discount Cellular Service Provider and Bell was found to be Canada’s most trusted High-Speed Internet Provider and TV Service Provider.
Beyond carriers, here’s how some other tech-related Canadian brands ranked:
- Amazon — Electronic Gaming/Video Games
- Amazon — Personal Electronics (Headphones, Bluetooth, Speakers, etc)
- Amazon/Best Buy — tied in Home Entertainment
- Best Buy — Laptop/Desktop Computers
- SkipTheDishes — beat UberEats with 26 percent more citations in Food Delivery Site/App
- Spotify — topped Apple Music in Music Streaming Services
Altogether, BrandSpark says it surveyed more than 6,100 Canadians about their most trusted brands in 61 different e-commerce and service categories.
Source: BrandSpark
Comments