Huawei releases EMUI 10 road map for beta update rollout

Huawei introduced its Android-Q-based EMUI 10 in early August, and the company is now releasing a road map for the beta update rollout with the Huawei P30 and the P30 Pro as the initial devices to receive it on September 8th.
The Mate 20 lineup, which includes the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X and Mate 20 RS Porsche Design, will receive EMUI 10 beta in late September. There are also four Honor smartphones that are scheduled for the updated Magic UI 3.0 beta around the same time. For those who are unfamiliar with Magic UI, it’s essentially a rebranded EMUI designed for Honor devices.
There is no mention of the Huawei P20 series but those device updates might be scheduled for a later time for improved optimization.
EMUI 10 contains many new features, including improved privacy protection and in-call image transfer. The user interface of EMUI 10 has been dramatically overhauled to look very similar to Apple’s iOS operating system.
Like always, the scheduled release time for EMUI 10 beta is targeted toward devices with the Chinese ROM. Huawei will need some time to prepare the software for stable global launch. Canadian consumers might need to wait even further as carriers will do their individual screenings before pushing the update to smartphones.
Based on records from the past, we can safely assume that the first EMUI 10 smartphones on the global market would likely be the upcoming Mate 30 series.
Source: GSMArena
