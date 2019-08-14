WhatsApp Android beta begins rolling out fingerprint authentication

Facebook has begun testing fingerprint authentication in the Android beta version of WhatsApp.
The feature was added as part of WhatsApp for Android Beta ‘v2.19.221,’ as reported by WABetaInfo. The functionality can be enabled by going to WhatsApp ‘Settings,’ then ‘Account,’ ‘Privacy’ and finally, ‘Fingerprint Lock.’
Note that you’ll need to be running Android Marshmallow and above.
According to XDA Developers, WhatsApp is making use of Android’s fingerprint APIs, so biometric data is only used on-device and not sent to Facebook’s servers.
The WhatsApp Android beta can be sideloaded through APKMirror. As always, take caution when installing an APK on your Android device, even when its sourced from a reliable website like APKMirror.
Via: XDA Developers
Comments