News
PREVIOUS|

WhatsApp Android beta begins rolling out fingerprint authentication

Aug 14, 2019

4:49 PM EDT

0 comments

WhatsApp on Android

Facebook has begun testing fingerprint authentication in the Android beta version of WhatsApp.

The feature was added as part of WhatsApp for Android Beta ‘v2.19.221,’ as reported by WABetaInfo. The functionality can be enabled by going to WhatsApp ‘Settings,’ then ‘Account,’ ‘Privacy’ and finally, ‘Fingerprint Lock.’

Note that you’ll need to be running Android Marshmallow and above.

According to XDA Developers, WhatsApp is making use of Android’s fingerprint APIs, so biometric data is only used on-device and not sent to Facebook’s servers.

The WhatsApp Android beta can be sideloaded through APKMirror. As always, take caution when installing an APK on your Android device, even when its sourced from a reliable website like APKMirror.

Via: XDA Developers

Related Articles

News

Aug 13, 2019

8:06 AM EDT

Facebook might be testing out its dark mode feature for Android, iOS apps

News

Jul 15, 2019

12:51 PM EDT

WhatsApp, Telegram don’t keep media files secure once they’re on your phone

News

Jul 3, 2019

12:15 PM EDT

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp outages affecting users in Canada

News

Aug 14, 2019

12:37 PM EDT

Huawei offering 50 percent off of screen replacements from August 15 to September 14

Comments