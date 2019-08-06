Huawei’s EMUI 10 to release on August 9th

Huawei’s EMUI 10, the Chinese manufacturer’s version of the yet to be named Android Q, is about to drop.
The tech giant has published its agenda for its developer conference and on August 9th it plans to talk about the new OS.
The event, called “Integrating All Things Toward the Future — Huawei EMUI 10.0 Launch,” begins at 3:20pm and runs until 4:00pm GMT+8. This means in Toronto it will launch overnight at 3:20am and on the west coast it will be announced at 12:20am.
You can watch the event live on Huawei’s website here.
So far we don’t know much about the new OS, but somewhat recent leaks have shown off a slightly refreshed camera interface, video ringtones and some new UI elements, among other things.
Huawei’s beta versions of the software haven’t revealed any big tricks or features, so it will be interesting to see what the company shows off later this week.
While Huawei is set to reveal the software on the 9th, users likely won’t be able to get their hands on it until the Mate 30 launches sometime in the fall.
Source: Huawei
