News
PREVIOUS|

Fitbit Versa 2 box leak confirms four-day battery, Alexa integration

Aug 14, 2019

5:08 PM EDT

0 comments

Fitbit Versa

Backing up news that broke earlier this month, an image of the rumoured Fitbit Versa 2’s box has appeared online courtesy of Tizenhelp.

Similar to previous rumours, the photograph of the box indicates the second-generation Versa will feature built-in Amazon Alexa support, allowing the wearer to set timers, control smart devices and more, all with their voice. This means that the Versa 2 is set to be the first Fitbit smartwatch to feature a microphone.

The box also mentions Fitbit Pay support, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, local song storage capable of holding more than 300 songs and four-day battery life. Finally, the box also lists over 18 exercise modes included in the new version of the watch.

Fitbit is rumoured to have plans to launch the Versa 2 on August 25th followed by a September 15th release date.

I’ve been using the original Versa for the last few months and I’m really fond of the smartwatch. Its multi-day battery life is difficult to beat, and its fitness tracking seems surprisingly accurate.

If these rumours are accurate, I’m definitely on board with a Versa 2 dropping in the near future.

Image credit: Tizenhelp

Source: Tizenhelp Via: Android Central 

Related Articles

News

Aug 5, 2019

11:09 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 unveiled, features LTE and bezel control

Resources

Jul 19, 2019

7:19 PM EDT

Learn how to port Google Assistant to Samsung Galaxy smartwatch using GAssist and more

News

Aug 6, 2019

12:21 PM EDT

Fossil’s new Wear OS watches look to raise the Android smartwatch bar

Reviews

Apr 4, 2018

12:55 PM EDT

Fitbit Versa Review: Fitbit’s best, most accessible smartwatch

Comments