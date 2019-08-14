Fitbit Versa 2 box leak confirms four-day battery, Alexa integration

Backing up news that broke earlier this month, an image of the rumoured Fitbit Versa 2’s box has appeared online courtesy of Tizenhelp.
Similar to previous rumours, the photograph of the box indicates the second-generation Versa will feature built-in Amazon Alexa support, allowing the wearer to set timers, control smart devices and more, all with their voice. This means that the Versa 2 is set to be the first Fitbit smartwatch to feature a microphone.
The box also mentions Fitbit Pay support, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, local song storage capable of holding more than 300 songs and four-day battery life. Finally, the box also lists over 18 exercise modes included in the new version of the watch.
Fitbit is rumoured to have plans to launch the Versa 2 on August 25th followed by a September 15th release date.
I’ve been using the original Versa for the last few months and I’m really fond of the smartwatch. Its multi-day battery life is difficult to beat, and its fitness tracking seems surprisingly accurate.
If these rumours are accurate, I’m definitely on board with a Versa 2 dropping in the near future.
