Defective Pixel, Pixel XL owners can claim up to $500 with documentation

If you bought a Google Pixel or Pixel XL smartphone with a microphone or speaker defect before January 4th, 2017, then you might be able to get up to a $500 USD (about $663 CAD) reimbursement from Google.
The issues related to phones having a hairline crack in the solder connecting the audio codec to the Pixel’s microphones. Users began claiming that one or more of the microphones in their smartphones stopped working.
At the time, Google suggested affected users contact support and request a return.
In May of this year, Google then agreed to pay $7.25 million (about $9.61 million CAD) to settle a class-action lawsuit by Pixel owners for selling these defective phones.
The final approval from the U.S. Court for the Northern District of California indicates that users can now submit a claim and receive a reimbursement from Google.
Pixel or Pixel XL owners who were not affected will also be paid up to $20 USD (about $26 CAD).
The catch is you have to have documentation to prove that you were affected. If you were a customer that was affected and do not have documentation, you will only get paid up to $20 USD (about $26 CAD).
If you do have the proper documentation that states you had issues you will be paid $350 USD (about $464 CAD). If you experienced the issue on more than one device than you are eligible to get $500 USD (about $663 CAD).
The deadline to submit a claim is October 7th, 2019.
Android Central reported that a hearing will take place on December 6th, 2019 to “decide whether to approve the settlement,” after which payments should be sent out within three months.
Source: Android Central
Comments