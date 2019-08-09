Google Earth tours features Indigenous language audio recordings

Google Earth tours will now feature audio recordings of 50 Indigenous language speakers.
A blog post said that users will be able to click on locations “meaningful to Indigenous speakers and hear people offer traditional greetings, sing songs, or say common words and phrases in their languages.”
The people who recorded the audio are now able to share their language and “create closer connections to a culture that is often, endangered or has outright disappeared.”
Google noted that these recordings only “scratches the surface” of the thousands of Indigenous languages that exist.
If you are interested in submitting your language to this collection you can visit this website here.
Source: Google
