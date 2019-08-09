News
PREVIOUS|

Google Earth tours features Indigenous language audio recordings

Aug 9, 2019

6:08 PM EDT

0 comments

Google Earth tours will now feature audio recordings of 50 Indigenous language speakers.

A blog post said that users will be able to click on locations “meaningful to Indigenous speakers and hear people offer traditional greetings, sing songs, or say common words and phrases in their languages.”

The people who recorded the audio are now able to share their language and “create closer connections to a culture that is often, endangered or has outright disappeared.”

Google noted that these recordings only “scratches the surface” of the thousands of Indigenous languages that exist.

If you are interested in submitting your language to this collection you can visit this website here.

Source: Google

Related Articles

News

Apr 25, 2019

9:02 PM EDT

Google Earth Timelapse is now available on your phone

News

Mar 13, 2019

9:08 PM EDT

Google Earth game challenges players to find Carmen Sandiego

News

Mar 25, 2019

8:04 PM EDT

Google Street View launches ‘Mars on Earth’ guide

Comments