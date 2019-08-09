Samsung might be working on a phone with a 6,000mAh battery

According to a photo posted on Galaxy Club, Samsung has manufactured a 6,000mAh battery module for a purported smartphone called the Galaxy M20s.
The battery in question bears the product code ‘EB-BM207ABY.’ Android Authority reported that the ‘M207’ could refer to ‘SM-M207,’ a name that allegedly represents the Galaxy M20s.
In a way, the M20s seems like the current Galaxy M20 but fitted with a bigger battery.
However, Samsung hasn’t provided any official information regarding the new smartphone with such as gigantic power cell. Given that most products from the Galaxy M-catalog are only released in developing markets, it’s unlikely the phone will come to Canada.
Image Credit: Galaxy Club
Source: Galaxy Club Via: Android Authority
Comments