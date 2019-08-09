Beat the average price to get all 22 apps in this Mega Mac App Bundle

Mac computers are some of the most highly praised computers on the market, and for good reason. Aside from their sleek looks and solid build quality, each Mac is loaded with MacOS, which offers a wide range of tools that are perfect for any workload. However, you need to load your Mac with new apps if you want to get the most out of your MacOS experience, and this Pay What You Want: The Mega Mac App Bundle has everything you need to get started.
Here’s how this deal works: by paying what you want, you’ll gain access to one of the 22 apps in the Mega Mac App Bundle. If you pay more than the average price, you’ll receive all 22 apps. Finally, if you beat the leader’s price, you’ll be placed on the leaderboard and entered in a giveaway.
In this bundle, you’ll find a variety of apps ranging from photo editing to system management. For example, if you want to use your Mac as a creative workhorse, one useful app you can find in this bundle is Photo Plus Image Editor, which features a tools that allow you to edit, enhance, and fine-tune your photos. Alternatively, if your Mac is intended for multimedia use, you’ll likely enjoy NeatMP3 Pro Music Organize, which will help you manage the tags on your music library.
You can find these apps and more in the Mega Mac App Bundle. Simply pay what you want to get one app or beat the average price for all 22.
Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!
Comments