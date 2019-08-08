News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ don’t work with Gear VR

Is this the end of Samsung's VR ambitions?

Aug 8, 2019

11:11 AM EDT

0 comments

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are not compatible with any of the tech giant’s Gear VR virtual reality headsets.

While the company hasn’t confirmed this is the case, the Note 10’s lack of compatibility with Gear VR likely indicates Samsung’s virtual reality plans have come to an end — at least as far as headsets that are powered by a smartphone. This news comes courtesy of a tweet from Anshel Sag (@anshelsag), a consumer and chip tech analyst at Moor Insights and Strategy.

Samsung didn’t discuss Gear VR during its Note 10 Unpacked event and also refrained from mentioning the device back when it announced the Galaxy S10 earlier this year. That said, it was possible to use the S10 — as well as last year’s Note 9 — with a Gear VR headset through an adapter.

Given the prevalence of far better standalone VR headsets like the Oculus Go, in some respects, it makes sense for Samsung to be moving on from VR headsets that utilize a smartphone as their display.

Further, while the Gear VR with Controller (2018) is still listed on Samsung’s Canadian website, the headset is no longer available to purchase.

MobileSyup has reached out to Samsung Canada for comment regarding the future of the Gear VR.

Source: @anshelsag Via: The Verge 

Related Articles

News

Aug 27, 2018

10:27 AM EDT

Samsung offering free USB-C Gear VR adapter with Note 9 purchase

News

Feb 21, 2019

8:55 AM EDT

Galaxy S10 is compatible with Samsung’s Gear VR headset

News

Aug 2, 2019

12:00 PM EDT

Apex Legends developer to reveal AAA Oculus VR game next month

News

Aug 7, 2019

5:20 PM EDT

Samsung shows off new ‘Galaxy Book S’ Windows 10 laptop

Comments