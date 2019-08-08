TekSavvy internet promo saves you $60 over 3-months

News
Aug 8, 2019

10:20 AM EDT

TekSavvy has unveiled a new promotion and that discounts various internet packages for three-months.

Competing with Bell and Rogers, TekSavvy has three offers to choose from that save customers about $60 in total.

Here are the offerings:

Cable 30 — Unlimited usage

  • Up to 30 Mbps download
  • Up to 5 Mbps Upload
  • $32.95 for the first 3-months, then $52.95 per month after

Cable 75 — Unlimited usage

  • Up to 75 Mbps download
  • Up to 10 Mbps Upload
  • $39.95 for the first 3-months, then $59.95 per month after

Cable 250 — Unlimited usage

  • Up to 250 Mbps download
  • Up to 20 Mbps Upload
  • $69.95 for the first 3-months, then $89.95 per month after

The fine print notes that the packages waives the activation fee and also a free modem. In addition, TekSavvy states that the deal is ‘available to new residential customers in select areas of Ontario who order Cable Internet subscriptions.” This is a limited time offer that ends on August 12th at 11:59pm ET.

Source: TekSavvy

