TekSavvy internet promo saves you $60 over 3-months

TekSavvy has unveiled a new promotion and that discounts various internet packages for three-months.
Competing with Bell and Rogers, TekSavvy has three offers to choose from that save customers about $60 in total.
Here are the offerings:
Cable 30 — Unlimited usage
- Up to 30 Mbps download
- Up to 5 Mbps Upload
- $32.95 for the first 3-months, then $52.95 per month after
Cable 75 — Unlimited usage
- Up to 75 Mbps download
- Up to 10 Mbps Upload
- $39.95 for the first 3-months, then $59.95 per month after
Cable 250 — Unlimited usage
- Up to 250 Mbps download
- Up to 20 Mbps Upload
- $69.95 for the first 3-months, then $89.95 per month after
The fine print notes that the packages waives the activation fee and also a free modem. In addition, TekSavvy states that the deal is ‘available to new residential customers in select areas of Ontario who order Cable Internet subscriptions.” This is a limited time offer that ends on August 12th at 11:59pm ET.
Source: TekSavvy
