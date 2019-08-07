Final Fantasy characters return to Puzzles & Dragons mobile game

Characters from Square Enix’s popular RPG franchise Final Fantasy have returned to GungHo Entertainment’s Puzzle & Dragons mobile game.
The event, which runs until August 18th, brings back characters from the previous crossovers and introduces many new ones.
Returning characters include Terra Branford and Kefka Palazzo from Final Fantasy VI, Cloud Strife, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII, Squall Leonheart, Rinoa Heartilly and Ultimecia from Final Fantasy VIII and Zidane Tribal, Vivi Ornitier and Kuja from Final Fantasy IX.
Meanwhile, Aerith Gainsborough (Final Fantasy VII) and Thancred (Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn) join the game for the first time. In terms of enemies, Final Fantasy XII‘s infamous superboss Yiazmat appears in Puzzles & Dragons at the end of the 3-Player Multiplayer Dungeon.
Additionally, players can team up with up to three other people in returning dungeons from Final Fantasy and Final Fantasy II to earn Pixelit, an Evo Material that can transform certain Final Fantasy characters into their pixel forms. Bosses in these dungeons may drop event-exclusive medals that can be collected and exchanged for Locke Cole from Final Fantasy VI.
Finally, two new Gift Dungeons will be available for one week each. The Fat Chocobo’s dunegon will reward players with a Fat Chocobo until August 11th. Between August 12th and 18th, players can have a shot at winning a Moogle in the Moogle’s Gift Dungeon.
Puzzle & Dragons can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.
