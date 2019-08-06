Google Images for desktop now has a handy side bar and other features

Google Images added an on-demand side panel that will display the image users have selected from a sea of search results, the company says in a blog post.
Without a doubt, the new design makes it easier to keep track of search progress because it will keep showing the selected image unless the user clicks on another picture.
Aside from that, the panel will attempt to provide a one-stop experience by showing relevant information like brand name, price, review scores, and availability.
In addition to the keyword ‘bubbles’ located underneath different search parameters and settings, the new Google Images will also display a ‘Related searches’ window with three suggestions.
This is not the first time the company introduced a new feature into an otherwise standard search service.
Back in late July, Google Images, on iOS and Android, streamlined the process of sharing GIFs from search results directly to apps like Hangouts, Gmail, Android Messages and WhatsApp.
Google said it would bring shareable GIFs to more mobile browsers and services in the future. The company also acquired GIF platform Tenor to welcome more content creators to submit their work to Google Images.
Source: Google
