A new video shows off Tesla’s ‘Enhanced Summon’ feature

Tesla owners who are excited about Enhanced Summon coming to their cars in the next Tesla update can get a sneak peek of the feature in action in a new video from a beta tester.
The YouTube channel ‘All Electric’ is a Tesla software beta tester and there is a new video on its channel showing off its car parking and navigating a parking lot.
The feature is set to roll out in Tesla software sometime before the end of August.
If you’re interested, you can watch the video below.
First demo of Tesla’s latest ‘Enhanced Summon’ that ‘almost doesn’t suck’
Source: All Electric
