3 amazing cloud storage deals for your computer and smartphone

Storage space comes at a premium these days. When you download files such as movies, music, games, or even word documents, everything eventually adds up and you’ll find your hard drive filled to the brim. Hard drives have long been the go-to option if you need extra space, but if your desktop is out storage slots, or if you need to keep your laptop accessories light and portable, this simply isn’t an option. That’s why cloud storage is so popular, and we have deals on 3 ways to back up your storage to the cloud.
1. Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan
MSRP: $4,755.91 CAD [$3,600 USD]
The Deal: $132.10 CAD [$99.99 USD] / lifetime (97% off)
Top Feature: High-volume storage space
Degoo Premium is our top pick if you need a massive amount of storage space. This is ideal system backups, which can easily surpass 1TB. Additionally, Degoo detects changes in your files and automatically updates them, so you don’t have to go through the tedious process of updating your backups every few weeks. Finally, Degoo offers uses 256-bit AES encryption to ensure your valuable data remains secure. Check it out here for $132.10.
2. Zoolz Cloud Backup for Home: 1TB of Cloud Backup Storage for 3 Years
MSRP: $790 CAD [$597.99]
The Deal: $46.22 CAD [$34.99] / 3 years (94% off)
Top Feature: AWS security
If 10TB sounds like too much for you, perhaps all you need is 1TB of storage, and Zoolz has the perfect plan for you. With Zoolz Cloud Backup, you can schedule when and where your backups go and access them whenever you need them. Zoolz uses AWS by Amazon to offer unparalleled security for your precious data, making it ideal for network storage devices. You can even preview your backups using Zoolz’s mobile app. Subscribe 3 years for just $46.22.
3. Koofr Cloud Storage Plan: Lifetime Subscription
MSRP: $356.90 CAD [$270 USD]
The Deal: $26.45 CAD [$19.99] / lifetime (92% off)
Top Feature: Mobile access
If you download countless apps, songs, videos, and photos on your phone, you’ll eventually hit a hard limit, but you don’t necessarily need a vast amount of cloud storage space just for your phone. Koofr Cloud Storage offers a 25GB storage plan, making it ideal for multimedia files you don’t necessarily need to keep on your phone. Koofr even has a Duplicate Finder which eliminates duplicate files and saves you space in the long run. Back up your phone with Koofr Cloud Storage for just $26.45.
