$350 million class action lawsuit filed against Capital One over data breach

Toronto-based personal injury firm Diamond and Diamond has filed a class-action lawsuit against Capital One in response to the bank holding’s recent data breach.
The breach affected nearly six million customers in Canada and exposed personal information such as names, addresses, phone numbers, emails and income. One million social insurance numbers were also revealed.
Capital One acknowledged the breach and stated it would contact Canadians impacted by email or letter.
Darryl Singer, lead lawyer on the lawsuit stated, “What makes this breach so egregious is that it includes identifying information such as someone’s name and social insurance number that cannot be changed. That information could be present on the dark web and those effected could unknowingly become a victim of identity theft years from now.”
Diamond & Diamond filed the lawsuit with the Ontario Superior Court in Toronto and on behalf of plaintiff Rina Del Guidice of Bolton, Ontario. The statement of claim is seeking $350 million in financial compensation and other forms of relief.
Diamond & Diamond also notes it plans to file another class-action lawsuit against Capital One in Vancouver.
Last week, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) opened an investigation into the Capital One data breach due to complaints it received from customers regarding the issue.
Source: Diamond & Diamond, CBC
