Samsung launches sixth-gen 3D V-NAND flash memory for new SSDs

South Korean electronics goliath Samsung just debuted its latest sixth-generation 3D V-NAND flash memory in the form of a new 250GB SSD SATA hard drive.
Compared to the previous generation that launched in June 2018, Samsung promises the new V-NAND will have more than 10 percent performance uplift and above 15 percent reduction in power consumption.
Moreover, the sixth-gen V-NAND comprises of 136 layers of electrically conductive mould stack, making it the world’s first NAND stack that pushed into 100+ layers territory.
To accomplish such an engineering feat, Samsung used a unique technique called ‘channel hole etching’ to add 40 percent more cells to the previous 9x-layer single-stack structure.
However, NAND flash memory chips are prone to errors and latencies as the mould stack increases in numbers. To circumvent the limitation, the company enlisted the help of a “speed-optimized circuit design” to maximize data transfer speeds and maintain low-latency. It also offers the flexibility to create a 300+ layers V-NAND stack by merely putting three of the current stacks on top of each other.
Following the announcement of the new 250GB SSD, Samsung will bring out a larger 512GB variant in the second half of 2019 to strengthen its position in the high-performance desktop and laptop market.
In the meantime, the company says it will introduce the new tech to its next-gen Universal Flash Storage (UFS) chips for smartphones and tablets.
Source: Samsung
Comments