It looks like Team Rocket Leader Giovanni is coming to Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go has had an eventful summer so far with Team Rocket taking over some PokéStops, Shiny Rayquaza raids and the game’s third anniversary. Now, it seems like Team Rocket’s leader Giovanni is going to be popping into the game, too.
Trainers at the Yokohama Pokémon Go Fest in Japan have been seeing the notorious evil-doer popping up to photobomb their Pokémon Snapshots.
ファッ！？！？！？ pic.twitter.com/lVMEI37ZRr
— やまだインスティンクト🐤⚡️ (@YAMADA_N_DoMo) August 6, 2019
Before the Team Rocket Grunts began entering the game, they were photobombing as well, so it seems like Giovanni is making the same kind of entrance.
The other hint that foreshadows the boss’ arrival is a tweet from when Team Rocket took over the official Pokémon Go Twitter account.
We follow the villainous path of those before us—and we will succeed in finally bringing Giovanni’s vision to the world! If you insist on trying to disrupt our plans, we will make you feel a world of pain! – Team GO Rocket
— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 28, 2019
So far, Team Rocket has taken control of a large swath of PokéStops and Grunts are battling trainers. It’s unclear what Giovanni will bring to the table when he arrives into the game, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it was some sort of mix between a Gym battle and a Raid.
