Telus was Canada’s ‘Best Mobile Network’ during Q1 and Q2 2019: Ookla

Vancouver-based telecom giant Telus has been named the best overall mobile Network between the first and second quarters of 2019 by Ookla.
Specifically, the internet performance metrics company found that Telus offered both the ‘Fastest Mobile Network’ and ‘Best Mobile Coverage’ during the first two quarters of the year. Telus was previously named Fastest Mobile Network between Q3 and Q4 of 2018.
To determine the Fastest Mobile Network, Ookla uses a ‘Speed Score’ metric that is calculated using download speed value and upload speed value. During Q1 and Q2, Telus achieved a Speed Score of 72.27 thanks to average download speeds of 81.81 Mbps for download and 14.66 Mbps for upload.
For context, Telus’ Speed Score slightly topped Bell’s ranking of 71.31 but came well above Fido’s 60.69, Rogers’ 56.47 and Videotron’s 42.67.
Overall, Canada’s average download speed came in at 66.09 Mbps, while average upload speeds were 14.29 Mbps. A more specific breakdown by Canada’s top three fastest provinces can be found below:
For Best Mobile Coverage, meanwhile, Ookla uses a ‘Coverage Score’ that measures each carrier’s availability and footprint within Canada. Ultimately, Telus achieved a Coverage Score of 660 with 98.80 percent availability and 95.90 percent 4G availability. Rounding out the top three for Best Mobile Coverage was Bell with a Coverage Score of 600 and Rogers earning a Coverage Score of 481.
Altogether, Ookla says it measured internet performance on more than 620,000 mobile devices across Canada using its Speedtest app. Metrics were gathered from more than 200,000 unique devices, including the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7.
Source: Ookla
