Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in August

As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving Netflix this August.
It’s worth noting that Netflix may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Gossip Girl have all left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or years later.
Shrek is leaving the service, once again. The movie previously left Netflix earlier this year and then returned a month later. It’s possible we might see Shrek again next month.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix in August.
Last Chances to watch
- Back to the Future (08/01/2019)
- Back to the Future Part II (08/01/2019)
- Back to the Future Part III (08/01/2019)
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (08/01/2019)
- Schindler’s List (08/01/2019)
- Shrek (08/01/2019)
- Snow White & the Huntsman (08/01/2019)
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War (08/01/2019)
- The Lego Batman Movie (08/01/2019)
- The Only Way Is Essex: Season 18 (08/01/2019)
- The Only Way Is Essex: Season 19 (08/01/2019)
- Jaws (08/06/2019)
- Jaws 2 (08/06/2019)
- Jaws 3 (08/06/2019)
- Jaws: The Revenge (08/06/2019)
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (08/06/2019)
- Baywatch (08/09/2019)
Comments