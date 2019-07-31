Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in August

News
Jul 31, 2019

As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving Netflix this August.

It’s worth noting that Netflix may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Gossip Girl have all left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or years later.

Shrek is leaving the service, once again. The movie previously left Netflix earlier this year and then returned a month later. It’s possible we might see Shrek again next month.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix in August.

Last Chances to watch

  • Back to the Future (08/01/2019)
  • Back to the Future Part II (08/01/2019)
  • Back to the Future Part III (08/01/2019)
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial  (08/01/2019)
  • Schindler’s List (08/01/2019)
  • Shrek (08/01/2019)
  • Snow White & the Huntsman (08/01/2019)
  • The Huntsman: Winter’s War (08/01/2019)
  • The Lego Batman Movie (08/01/2019)
  • The Only Way Is Essex: Season 18 (08/01/2019)
  • The Only Way Is Essex: Season 19 (08/01/2019)
  • Jaws (08/06/2019)
  • Jaws 2 (08/06/2019)
  • Jaws 3 (08/06/2019)
  • Jaws: The Revenge (08/06/2019)
  • Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (08/06/2019)
  • Baywatch (08/09/2019)

