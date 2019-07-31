House of Marley launches eco-friendly AirPods alternative in the U.S.

House of Marley just launched Liberate Air, an AirPods alternative that puts an emphasis on eco-consciousness.
Let’s start with the specifications first. The in-ear airbuds support the latest Bluetooth 5.0 protocol, which in this case gives them a wireless range of up to 10 metres. The earbuds also have tap-enabled surfaces to trigger basic playback and phone call controls. Additionally, there is an option to trigger Siri or Google Assistant.
They also come with IPX4-certified water and sweat resistance.
As for battery life, House of Marley quotes a nine-hour long playtime and 32 hours with the storage case that has a built-in 500mAh battery. With USB-C charging, the case can charge to full in two hours.
But according to Engadget, what sets Liberate Air apart from the pack is its choice of construction material. From the case to the earbuds, House of Marley opted for eco-friendly materials such as recyclable aluminum, bamboo, wood composite and more. Other than that, the company has a track record of planting trees and raising public awareness of environmental preservation.
Liberate Air is currently on sale in the U.S. for $149.99 USD.
Source: House of Marley Via: Engadget
