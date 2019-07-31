Here’s a chance to win a Bell Huawei P30 Pro

While Huawei might have been taboo due to the company losing access to Google’s Play Services, the situation has changed.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed during a recent press conference that Huawei is now allowed to resume business with U.S. companies. This allows Huawei to access Google Play Services, as well as Micron — the company that makes its storage chips — and the U.S.-based companies that make its network cards.
With that being said, Huawei’s taboo has lifted. This is perfect, considering our friends at Bell have hooked us up with a P30 Pro to give to one lucky reader.
All you have to do is follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube through the Gleam entry form below and leave a comment telling us what you like most about the Huawei P30 Pro.
Regarding technical specs, the P30 Pro features 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and comes in ‘Breathing Crystal.’ Further, the phone features a 6.47-inch OLED display with a 1,080 x 2,340-pixel resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio.
In addition, the device sports Huawei’s top-of-line Kirin 980 chipset, a triple rear-facing camera setup with a wide-angle 40-megapixel shooter and an f/1.6 aperture. Also, it includes a 20-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel periscope sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, optical image stabilization, 5x optical zoom and up to 50x digital zoom.
This handset has reverse wireless charging and 40W fast charging. The phone also features a 4,200mAh battery and at one point during my review time lasted an impressive 16 hours and 57 minutes of screen on time. That said, it usually had a little under 10 hours of screen on time.
Comments