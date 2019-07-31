The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) has announced that it opened an investigation into the Capital One data breach that occurred Monday.
The OPC opened the investigation due to complaints it received from customers, regarding the issue.
The release stated that Capital One had contacted the OPC about the breach and that Capital One does not plan on contacting Canadian customers affected by the breach, which is alarming. Therefore, customers who receive a call or an e-mail requesting credit card, account or Social Insurance Number information, should not provide the caller with any personal details but should call the number listed at the back of their card.
In addition, the OPC says this is an active investigation and will not be sharing any further details until the investigation is completed.
On Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested 33-year old Paige Thompson for stealing the records of approximately 106 million Capital One customers. The breach potentially affected nearly six million customers in Canada.
Furthermore, Capital One stated that approximately 140,000 social security numbers and 80,000 linked bank account numbers were compromised.
Source: OPC
