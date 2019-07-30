Google begins accepting nominations for the 5th Material Design Awards

Google is now taking nominations to find “best-in-class” apps using Material Design for the 2019 Material Design Awards.
Google Design is hosting the awards, which include four categories: ‘Theming,’ ‘Innovation,’ ‘Universality’ and ‘Experience.’ You can nominate any Android, iOS and web-related product that launched or updated with Material Design elements between September 2018 and August 2019.
Developers can nominate themselves or other apps they find appealing. Apps can be individually entered into every category as long as their entry makes sense within all categories.
We want to see (and celebrate!) your work → enter our annual #MaterialDesign Awards to get recognized 🏆 https://t.co/mpnK00Z6EP https://t.co/b8NKfXLO8O
— Google Design (@GoogleDesign) July 29, 2019
Here is Google’s definition for each of the categories:
- Theming: An expressive brand identity executed with Material Theming, including the consistent application of colour, typography, and shape
- Innovation: A demonstrated ability to build upon and extend the Material Design system in inspiring new directions
- Universality: A thoughtful and inclusive design tailored to the specific needs of users with a range of abilities
- Experience: A creative and effective deployment of interaction, navigation, and content in service of an impactful user experience
The nomination page will run from July 29th to August 24th at 1:59PM PT. Google plans to announce the 2019 Material Design Award winners on the Google Design website at the beginning of October.
You can nominate an app or website here. Make sure to also check out some of the past winners from 2018, 2017 and 2016.
Source: Google
