Bell offering students a variety of internet deals from 50Mbps to 1.5Gbps

If you’re studying in Canada, you might be looking for a new internet plan this fall. Luckily, most of the major Canadian carriers are offering deals right now for back-to-school, including Bell.
Further, each deal lasts for a single year and features unlimited data internet usage. Where the plans vary is regarding upload/download speeds and price.
The deals are as follows:
Ontario
- 50Mbps download – 10Mb upload – $59.95
- 150 Mbps download – 150 Mbps upload – $64.95
- 1.5Gbps download – 940 Mbps upload – $84.95
PEI, Nova Scotia
- 150 Mbps download – 150 Mbps upload – $59.95
- 1.5Gbps download – 940 Mbps upload – $79.95
New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador
- 100Mbps download – 100Mb upload – $59.95
- 300 Mbps download – 300 Mbps upload – $69.95
- 1.5Gbps download – 940 Mbps upload – $84.95
Quebec
- 50Mbps download – 10Mb upload – $59.95
- 500 Mbps download – 500 Mbps upload – $64.95
- 1.5Gbps download – 940 Mbps upload – $79.95
Each plan goes up after the first year of service, and you need to prove you’re a student to be eligible for the deals. You can look into the fine print for each deal here. Quebec and Ontario offers also include a free modem rental.
You can also add Alt TV, Bell’s streaming platform to any of these deals for $10.
Source: Bell
Comments