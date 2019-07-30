News
Bell offering students a variety of internet deals from 50Mbps to 1.5Gbps

Prices range from $60 to $85 depending on your province

Jul 30, 2019

12:42 PM EDT

If you’re studying in Canada, you might be looking for a new internet plan this fall. Luckily, most of the major Canadian carriers are offering deals right now for back-to-school, including Bell.

Further, each deal lasts for a single year and features unlimited data internet usage. Where the plans vary is regarding upload/download speeds and price.

The deals are as follows:

Ontario

  • 50Mbps download – 10Mb upload – $59.95
  • 150 Mbps download – 150 Mbps upload – $64.95
  • 1.5Gbps download – 940 Mbps upload – $84.95

PEI, Nova Scotia

  • 150 Mbps download – 150 Mbps upload – $59.95
  • 1.5Gbps download – 940 Mbps upload – $79.95

New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador

  • 100Mbps download – 100Mb upload – $59.95
  • 300 Mbps download – 300 Mbps upload – $69.95
  • 1.5Gbps download – 940 Mbps upload – $84.95

Quebec

  • 50Mbps download – 10Mb upload – $59.95
  • 500 Mbps download – 500 Mbps upload – $64.95
  • 1.5Gbps download – 940 Mbps upload – $79.95

Each plan goes up after the first year of service, and you need to prove you’re a student to be eligible for the deals. You can look into the fine print for each deal here. Quebec and Ontario offers also include a free modem rental.

You can also add Alt TV, Bell’s streaming platform to any of these deals for $10.

Source: Bell

