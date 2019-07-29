Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in August

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This August shows like Dear White People, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and Glow are returning to the service with new seasons.
This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix, click here.
August 2nd
- Ask the StoryBots: Season 3
- Basketball or Nothing
- Dear White People: Volume 3
- Derry Girls
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3
August 4th
- Patriot Act with Hassan Minhaj: Volume 4
August 5th
- Enter the Anime
- No Good Nick: Part 2
August 8th
- Dollar
- The Naked Director
- Wu Assassins
August 9th
- Cable Girls: Season 4
- The Family
- Glow: Season 3
- The InBESTigators
- Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling
- Sintonia
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales
August 13th
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready
August 15th
- Cannon Busters
August 16th
- 45 rpm
- Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
- Better Than Us
- Diagnosis
- Frontera verde
- Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
- The Little Switzerland
- Mindhunter: Season 2
- QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3
- Sextuplets
- Super Monsters Back to School
- Victim Number 8
August 20th
- Simon Amstell: Set Free
August 21st
- American Factory
- Hyperdrive
August 22nd
- Love Alarm
August 23rd
- El Pepe: Una vida superma:
- Hero Mask: Part II
August 27th
- Million Pound Menu: Season 2
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7
August 29th
- Falling Inn Love
- Kardec
August 30th
- The A-List
- Carole & Tuesday
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
- Droppin’ Cash: season 2
- La Grande Classe
- Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2
- Styling Hollywood
- Un bandido honrado
- Vis a Vis: Season 3
