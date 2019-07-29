Resources
PREVIOUS|

Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in August

Jul 29, 2019

7:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This August shows like Dear White People,  She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and Glow are returning to the service with new seasons.

This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix, click here.

August 2nd

  • Ask the StoryBots: Season 3
  • Basketball or Nothing
  • Dear White People: Volume 3
  • Derry Girls
  • She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3

August 4th

  • Patriot Act with Hassan Minhaj: Volume 4

August 5th

  • Enter the Anime
  • No Good Nick: Part 2

August 8th

  • Dollar
  • The Naked Director
  • Wu Assassins

August 9th

  • Cable Girls: Season 4
  • The Family
  • Glow: Season 3
  • The InBESTigators
  • Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling
  • Sintonia
  • Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales

August 13th

  • Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

    August 15th

  • Cannon Busters

  • August 16th

      • 45 rpm
      • Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
      • Better Than Us
      • Diagnosis
      • Frontera verde
      • Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
      • The Little Switzerland
      • Mindhunter: Season 2
      • QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3
      • Sextuplets
      • Super Monsters Back to School
      • Victim Number 8

    August 20th

        • Simon Amstell: Set Free

    August 21st

          • American Factory
          • Hyperdrive

    August 22nd

          • Love Alarm

    August 23rd

            • El Pepe: Una vida superma:
            • Hero Mask: Part II

    August 27th

            • Million Pound Menu: Season 2
            • Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7

              August 29th

              • Falling Inn Love
              • Kardec

              August 30th

              • The A-List
              • Carole & Tuesday  
              • The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
              • Droppin’ Cash: season 2
              • La Grande Classe
              • Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2
              • Styling Hollywood
              • Un bandido honrado
              • Vis a Vis: Season 3

Related Articles

News

Jul 25, 2019

6:55 PM EDT

Game of Thrones creators may sign $200 million deal with Netflix or Amazon

Resources

Jul 27, 2019

6:00 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [July 22 — 28]

News

Jul 29, 2019

11:54 AM EDT

Netflix signs multi-year deal with the creators of Big Mouth

Comments