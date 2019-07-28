If you’re a student, saving money can be a big deal. Thankfully, services like the Student Price Card (SPC) exists, offering students discounts and deals on food, fashion and more.

SPC recently revamped its smartphone app and brought several user-requested features to the platform.

First and foremost, the SPC app received a significant redesign, and frankly, it’s stunning. SPC divides the app’s main screen into two different sections. The top third of the screen is black and features a small greeting and quick access to your favourite categories. With a tap, you can quickly find available deals for the things you care about, like tech or travel.

There’s also a location button if you want to check out deals available near you. SPC says this was one of the user-requested features, which lets students easily shop for things around them.

Below that is a scrollable section of deals sorted into sections, including ‘Limited Time’ offers, ‘Nearby Offers’ and then a variety of categories like fitness or essentials.

At the bottom is the navigation bar, with tabs for search, your profile and your membership card, alongside the ‘home’ icon that takes you back to the main screen.

While the digital membership card isn’t new, this section of the app features another user-requested feature: student ID storage. Yup, that’s right: the SPC app now lets you snap a picture of your student ID, so you don’t always need to carry it with you.

Finally, the other user-requested feature SPC brought to the app is more accessible in-store and online limited-time offers. This makes it easier for students to take advantage of deals before they expire.

Overall, the update brings some handy new features and a slick new interface. If you’re one of the 1.1 million existing SPC members and you don’t have the app yet, you can download it for free for iOS and Android — both versions of the app received the refresh.

If you’re not a member, but you are a student, you should consider signing up. It’s $10 for one year of membership and it provides instant savings at over 400 brands. Plus, SPC includes some excellent tech discounts, which can help when it comes to gearing up for back to school.

You can learn more about SPC here.